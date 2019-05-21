Ford offers $7-million for cities to audit budgets, Tory calls it a ‘public relations stunt’

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, under fire as municipalities reel from a series of provincial cuts to public health and childcare, said his government would fund “line-by-line” audits for interested cities and school boards meant to help them absorb the spending reductions.

Speaking at a business luncheon Tuesday in Ajax, Ont., east of Toronto, Mr. Ford said he is offering a $7.35-million fund for large municipalities and school boards to hire independent experts to help them cut costs as the province works to reduce its deficit.

“We want to partner with you,” the Premier said. “We don’t want to bring down the heavy hammer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ford said his Progressive Conservative government had found 4 cents on every dollar it was projecting to spend in its recent budget — and that municipalities and school boards should be able to find similar savings.

Speaking to reporters after his speech, Mr. Ford doubled down on his recent criticism of Toronto Mayor John Tory, declining the mayor’s recent request to put off millions in retroactive spending cuts.

“I talk with the mayor frequently, probably more frequently than you folks realize,” Mr. Ford said. “But he’s come up with two solutions: either raise taxes or cut services. And we have a third solution for him. Let’s drive efficiencies.”

The Premier has been embroiled in a series of controversies over spending cuts for public health units, which oversee vaccinations, infectious disease control and student breakfast programs, as well as for childcare centres, paramedics and public-transit - cuts that have prompted an outcry from mayors across the province. A plan to increase class sizes has prompted school boards and teacher unions to warn of teacher layoffs and fewer courses on offer.

Toronto's medical officer of health, Eileen de Villa, has warned that deaths could result from the large proposed cuts to public health programs. And Toronto officials warn that 6,000 subsidized daycare spots in their city could be lost.

Mr. Tory, citing an analysis by his city manager, says the cuts will cost Toronto alone $177.65-million this year, even though his city's 2019 budget was finalized months ago. City Manager Chris Murray has warned the cuts could force the city to take the extreme step of issuing a second tax bill to residents, while also making steep service cuts.

Mr. Ford said on Tuesday the province maintains the number is $130-million, which he repeatedly said amounted to less than one per cent of the city’s $13.5-billion annual budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking to reporters Tuesday morning before Mr. Ford's speech, Mr. Tory addressed speculation that Mr. Ford was set to announce a plan to offer to help municipalities audit their costs to deal with the province's drop in spending.

“If all the province says they’re willing to do is to give us the money to do a line-by-line audit which we are already doing year in and year out ... I would view it then more as a public relations stunt,” said Mr. Tory, who in recent weeks has written to Toronto PC MPPs warning them of the potential impact of the cuts in their wards.

The mayor, who questioned why the Premier can find millions of dollars for TV ads targeting the federal government's carbon tax and to pay the large penalties he may face to break a contract with the Beer Store to allow beer in corner stores, has been waging an escalating battle against Mr. Ford's cuts. But he campaigned last fall on taking a diplomatic approach with Mr. Ford, whom he defeated for the mayor's job in 2014.

In a letter the mayor sent Mr. Ford on Monday, Mr. Tory asked that he reverse the retroactive cuts imposed on the city for 2019 and engage talks on both government’s budgets to find savings in cost-shared programs in a “prudent manner.” The mayor said he is not opposed to making government run more efficiently, and supports efforts to get Ontario’s deficit down.

But he also points out that the city already engages in audits to hunt for savings and as a result has been able to keep tax hikes low without slashing frontline services. Mr. Tory also makes a point of mentioning that finding such savings is not easy, noting that when Mr. Ford was a councillor and his brother, Rob Ford, was mayor, they directed the city spent $3.5-million on external review that only found a net savings of $12.6-million in the city's multi-billion-dollar budget.

"We are willing to work with you to find ways to do things better and to save money, but we need time and real dialogue and cooperation to allow us to do so," Mr. Tory's letter reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Ford’s critics have been pointing to a poll released Tuesday and commissioned by the Canadian Union of Public Employees - which represents public health workers. Conducted by the firm Environics, the poll suggests Mr. Ford’s cuts to public health are extremely unpopular, with 83 per cent of Ontario respondents saying they oppose the cuts. Environics says 1,332 people responded to the survey, and the results are considered accurate within 2.7 percentage points 19 times out of 20.