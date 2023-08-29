Open this photo in gallery: Ford is introduced during a press conference in Mississauga, Ont., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is looking at returning two parcels of land swapped out of the protected Greenbelt after learning the property owner has listed the land for sale.

Mr. Ford said in a statement Tuesday he recently learned that the owner of two sites in Ajax, east of Toronto, which were selected as part of the Greenbelt land-swap agreement with the Ontario government had put the land up for sale. He said at no point was the intention to sell disclosed to the government’s facilitator during discussions.

“This behaviour goes against everything that our government is doing to bring home ownership into reach for more people. In response, our government is exploring every option available to us, including immediately starting the process to put these sites back into the Greenbelt,” Mr. Ford said.

“To the other property owners, you’re on notice: if you don’t meet our government’s conditions, including showing real progress by year end with a plan to get shovels in the ground by 2025, your land will go back into the Greenbelt.”

The Greenbelt is an environmentally protected zone that arcs around the Greater Toronto Area. Mr. Ford’s Progressive Conservative government has faced widespread criticism over its move last fall to break its own repeated promises and remove protections from 3,000 hectares of Greenbelt land, which it explained as a bid to build more homes and address the housing crisis. The government added new protected land elsewhere. Mr. Ford has said the land is necessary to build 50,000 homes, although experts have said there is enough land outside of the Greenbelt to do so.

The RCMP last week said they are evaluating details of the Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt to development, after the Ontario Provincial Police referred the matter to the national force, citing a possible conflict of interest.

Mr. Ford told reporters he is confident nothing criminal took place.

His government has been under fire following an Auditor General’s report earlier this month that said the selection process for choosing the Greenbelt lands was “biased,” and that it had “favoured certain developers” and delivered them a potential $8.3-billion windfall.

According to Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk’s Aug. 9 report, 104 acres of land near Kingston Road and Highway 401 in Ajax was purchased by Buena Vista Development Corp. in June 2018, after Mr. Ford’s Progressive Conservatives were elected for their first term.

Ryan Amato, the former chief of staff to Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark, resigned last week after being thrust into the centre of the Greenbelt controversy. The Auditor General’s report concluded he led an internal government project to select the lands for development. Mr. Amato said in his resignation letter he has been unfairly depicted and acted appropriately.