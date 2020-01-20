Ford promises ‘no surprises’ for municipalities as spring budget looms

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a news conference in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising “no surprises” for municipalities from his government, as the Progressive Conservatives prepare their second annual budget a year after they shocked local governments with spending cuts and unilateral decisions.

Speaking to a Toronto conference of rural municipal politicians from across the province, Mr. Ford said he had instructed his government to consult before it makes future changes.

“I’ve told my caucus and our ministers, no surprises. No surprises to municipalities. Just lay it on the line, get their input,” said Mr. Ford, who served as a Toronto councillor during the tumultuous term when his late brother, Rob, was mayor. “Because again, I walked a mile in your shoes, I was a municipal councillor. And nothing I hated more than when [the] province would come up and say ‘do this, do that.’ We need your input. And we appreciate your input.”

Mr. Ford and his ministers have struck a similar collaborative tone for months, ever since the Premier moved to soften retroactive cuts buried in last year’s budget to public health and other programs delivered by municipalities. The cuts sparked a public campaign against him and strong opposition from Toronto Mayor John Tory and other municipal leaders.

The new tone is a marked contrast from the Premier’s attitude when he was first elected in June 2018, and moved quickly, with no consultations, to slash Toronto’s city’s council almost in half in the middle of its election, invoking the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause after a court initially ruled against the move.

Since then, the Ontario government has also improved its relationship with the province’s largest city, striking a transit deal that backed off a threat to take over the ownership of its entire subway system. It also declined to take on what some municipal politicians had expected to be sweeping changes to regional governments across the province. However, Mr. Ford’s Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney, recently antagonized local politicians in Hamilton after reversing course and cancelling the city’s LRT project, saying its cost had spiralled.

The Progressive Conservative government has been careful to appeal to small and rural municipalities, handing out $200-million in surprise funds to small and rural communities for unspecified “modernization” projects just two weeks before last year’s budget. (A Globe and Mail analysis showed that more than 70 per cent of the money went to ridings with PC MPPs.)

Speaking to the Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference on Monday, the Premier highlighted his government’s financial support for the province’s rural areas.

“We’re giving a ton of money away. I feel like Santa Claus here,” Mr. Ford said as he announced a new phase of a rural economic development program.

The government is investing $5-million in the initiative that partially funds projects to attract investment and skilled workers as well as capital projects such as restoring museums.

Mr. Ford also spoke of his government’s $315-million plan to expand internet and cellular coverage in rural and Northern Ontario, announcing that three broadband contracts have been awarded for 11,000 homes in Southwestern Ontario.

He also announced the second phase of his government’s natural gas expansion project, with the goal of reducing energy costs. The Ontario Energy Board is finalizing the guidelines and will soon issue a call for applications, he said. Natural gas can save residents and businesses up to $2,500 a year in heating costs, Mr. Ford said.

“For years before our party took office, Queen’s Park acted as nothing existed beyond the borders of Toronto,” Mr. Ford said. “Rural Ontario was written off.”