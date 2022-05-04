Ontario Premier Doug Ford visits a construction site in Brampton during his re-election campaign on May 4.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is pledging to maintain abortion access in the province, while the other three main parties say they would expand it.

The party leaders faced questions about the issue on the campaign trail Wednesday in the wake of a leaked draft ruling from the United States Supreme Court that would strike down the right to legal abortions in that country.

Ford, who is seeking re-election, says he would not change anything in Ontario, but dodged questions about whether or not he welcomes anti-abortion views among members of his caucus.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says she would increase access to abortion in northern and rural parts of the province by investing in health-care facilities and staffing in those regions.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says he would protect and enhance access to safe abortions, but didn’t provide specifics.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says he would expand the number of women’s health clinics and abortion clinics in Ontario.

