Ford says he wasn’t told about former finance minister’s foreign travel plans

Ontario's then-finance minister Rod Phillips in a video posted to his Twitter account on Dec. 24, 2020. Mr. Phillips faced criticism for vacationing in the Caribbean despite officials urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Doug Ford says no one in his office told him that Rod Phillips would be leaving the country, even as newly released emails show the Ontario Premier’s top staffers were aware the former finance minister would be away and unavailable in person for five weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to a story in The Globe and Mail, Mr. Ford said Friday he only found out that Mr. Phillips had travelled to the luxury Caribbean island of St. Barts after the former cabinet minister had already left Canada. But e-mails, released by the Ontario Liberals, show that Mr. Ford’s senior staff members, including his chief of staff James Wallace, were informed that Mr. Phillips would be away from Toronto and unavailable more than a week before he departed for St. Barts.

“No one ever told me. I can tell you no one told me that he’s leaving the country. When I found out I addressed it with the media,” Mr. Ford said at a news conference in the backyard of his late mother’s home, where he is self-isolating after a COVID-19 exposure.

The Premier suggested on Friday his office didn’t keep track of the whereabouts of the 71 members of the Progressive Conservative caucus, even as his government was pleading with Ontarians to stay home and not gather for the holidays. Mr. Ford has said he knew that Mr. Phillips was out of the country two weeks before his St. Barts trip became public on Dec. 29. Mr. Phillips returned to Canada and resigned from cabinet on Jan. 1. He remains a Progressive Conservative MPP for the Toronto-area riding of Ajax.

“The first time I found out is when I talked to him…. I regret not telling him to come home, which I did shortly thereafter,” Mr. Ford said.

“With Rod, he made a mistake, he apologized, he stepped up, and he’s no longer in cabinet as a result of that mistake. Rod’s working hard for the people of Ajax, he’s going to continue working hard.”

Asked if Mr. Phillips might return to cabinet at some point, the Premier did not rule it out. “I don’t discuss any cabinet moves with anyone,” he said.

Mr. Phillips declined an interview request on Friday. On Thursday, he told the Globe the decision to travel to St. Barts was his own. “It was a serious error in judgment. The blame is mine alone and I have taken responsibility. Over the past several months I’ve been continuing my work serving the people of Ajax,” he said.

Both the Liberals and NDP said it’s not plausible that Mr. Phillips could have left the country without informing Mr. Ford and his office. Liberal leader Steven Del Duca called it a “pattern of deceit,” while the Ontario NDP accused the Premier of lying about what he knew.

The timeline of the e-mails lines up with two vacations that Mr. Phillips took last year, despite months of provincial and federal travel advisories. Mr. Phillips travelled to Switzerland in August and, even as COVID-19 cases were rising, to the Caribbean island of St. Barts last December, two weeks before Mr. Ford and his cabinet announced a provincewide shutdown on Boxing Day.

An e-mail from Mr. Phillips’s former chief of staff, Andrew Sidnell, with the subject line “Minister Phillips Away,” was sent on Dec. 4 to Mr. Wallace and Simone Daniels, Mr. Ford’s deputy chief of staff. Mr. Sidnell said his boss “will not be in Toronto and not available in person between the dates of December 12th and January 19th.”

“He will be completely available via teleconference, teams, zoom, etc. and will still be attending cabinet meetings virtually. I think he will let the Premier know directly as well,” Mr. Sidnell wrote. Mr. Phillips departed for the island on Dec. 13.

Other e-mails sent in July and August from Mr. Sidnell showed top staff members in the Premier’s office, including Mr. Wallace and recently-shuffled head of strategic communications, Dan Miles, were aware that Mr. Phillips was planning to be away from Aug. 15 to Sept. 8, which Ms. Daniels dubbed as his “vacation dates.” It was later revealed Mr. Phillips travelled to Switzerland in August, returning on Aug. 31, and that he quarantined upon his return.

Mr. Phillips is the former chair of Postmedia Network. Mr. Wallace, a former Toronto Sun and Postmedia executive, became Mr. Ford’s chief of staff in August, 2019, after Dean French resigned from the position amid a patronage scandal.

