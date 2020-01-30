 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ford says he will unveil new Ontario-U.S. trade strategy during trip to Washington next week

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes part in a news conference in Toronto, on Jan. 16, 2020.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will travel to Washington, D.C., next week and will unveil the province’s new trade strategy with the United States.

Speaking at the Canada 360 Economic Summit in Toronto, Ford said he has a way of potentially getting around Buy American policies.

Ford and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli are set to attend the winter meeting of the National Governors Association.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford also says that in April, a delegation of American governors is coming to Ontario for an infrastructure study tour.

The premier says that strengthening economic ties with U.S. states, it will create opportunities for Ontario businesses to bring their products and expertise to markets there.

Ontario is the top trading partner with 19 states and the second-largest trading partner with nine others.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies