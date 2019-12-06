 Skip to main content

Canada

Ford says Ontario on track to meet 2030 emissions targets despite Auditor-General’s doubts

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Premier Doug Ford defended Ontario’s environment plan in Ottawa on Friday, shortly after meeting with Mayor Jim Watson.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is on track to meet its emissions-reduction targets for 2030, despite the province’s auditor-general finding those goals aren’t realistic under current plans.

Ford defended Ontario’s environment plan in Ottawa on Friday, shortly after meeting with Mayor Jim Watson.

He says Ontario is currently a national leader on the environment, and he’s confident the province can meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Earlier this week, however, Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk cast doubt on that claim in her annual report.

Lysyk says Ontario’s current climate plan includes emissions-reduction estimates that are not based on evidence or accurate numbers.

She says it underestimates the starting point for emissions by including several programs that were cancelled by the Progressive Conservatives after they came to power last year.

Ontario's auditor-general says the province's climate change plan is unlikely to meet its emissions reductions targets — and the government acknowledges it. The Canadian Press

