Ford suspends MPP Randy Hillier from caucus over ‘disrespectful comments’ to parents of autistic children

Premier Doug Ford has suspended Ontario MPP Randy Hillier indefinitely from the Progressive Conservative caucus for making “disrespectful comments” to parents of children with autism.

The suspension comes after parents of autistic children attended Ontario’s legislature on Wednesday to protest the government’s recent changes to the autism program.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, repeatedly defended the changes in question period, which she said will make the system more fair and equitable. But some parents say the new program is anything but fair, leaving little money for treatment and services.

Multiple parents told reporters outside the legislature that Mr. Hillier dismissed their concerns by saying “yada yada yada” at the end of question period. The online publication QP Briefing later reported that Mr. Hillier told them his comment wasn’t directed at parents, but at NDP MPP Monique Taylor.

Mr. Ford said in a statement that Mr. Hillier’s comments “crossed the line” and his participation in caucus will be evaluated by the PC caucus at a future date.

“This is no doubt that this is the toughest file I have ever worked on. Minister MacLeod began reviewing the program her first day and developed a fair, equitable and sustainable program for all children and families,” Mr. Ford said.

“I want to listen to every parent, and every family member who wants to share their stories and their asks,” he said. “But Mr. Hillier’s comments crossed the line and that is unacceptable.”

Mr. Hillier’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The parents separately alleged that Mr. Ford was laughing in the legislature on Wednesday. A spokesman for Mr. Ford said he was not laughing at any of the parents. “The Premier was extremely sincere and sympathetic as he answered questions on the topic, and he acknowledged that it was the most difficult file he’s ever worked on,” spokesman Simon Jefferies said.

The new autism program gives families up to $140,000 to pay for treatment – a maximum available only to the lowest income families whose child is in treatment from ages two to 18. The funding is also subject to annual caps of $20,000 a year until a child turns six, and $5,000 a year after that to age 18.

The government confirmed Tuesday that only families with an adjusted annual net family income of less than $55,000 will be eligible for those full amounts, with funding determined on a sliding scale up to a maximum of a $250,000 income.

But families say intensive therapy can cost up to $80,000 per year.

Ms. MacLeod has said that her goal with the new program is to clear a backlog of 23,000 children waiting for treatment, saying it’s unfair that only about 8,400 are currently receiving funded therapy. She said that the flow of kids coming off the wait list had slowed to a trickle, leading her to believe that if she didn’t make changes, they would stay on that list forever.

But many of those on the list say they’d rather wait for full funding.

Ms. MacLeod recently apologized after the Ontario Association for Behaviour Analysis said she and her staff told them it would be “four long years” for the organization if they didn’t provide a positive quote to help promote the program.

She said Tuesday that she doesn’t remember making the remark, but she hasn’t denied it, either, and described the meeting in question as “tense.”

With a report from the Canadian Press