Ford vows additional $5-billion in Toronto subway funding as campaign officially kicks off

Doug Ford highlighted a transit spending pledge for his first announcement in the provincial election campaign.

The Progressive Conservative leader says he would spend $5 billion, above what has already been committed, on subways in Toronto.

Ford is also promising to upload responsibility to the province for the Toronto Transit Commission’s subway infrastructure, but the city would still be responsible for day-to-day operations and keep the revenue.

He says a Tory government would also prioritize underground transit, which is reminiscent of the “subways, subways, subways” mantra of his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

Outside of Toronto, Doug Ford says he would support two-way, all-day GO Transit service to Niagara and Phase 2 of the Ottawa LRT, as well as regional transit projects in Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, London and Kitchener-Waterloo.

Ford says he would build “a truly regional transit system.”

Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne ventured into Ford’s turf for her first event of Ontario’s election campaign.

Wynne has framed the election as a stark choice between her plan and that of the Progressive Conservative leader.

Her first campaign stop, while not in the riding Ford is running in, was in the west-end Toronto area of Etobicoke, the suburb from which Ford and his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, hail.

Wynne reannounced a pledge that was in her government’s last budget, to give seniors a $750-per-year benefit for maintenance costs that help them stay in their homes longer.

The promise is in keeping with the central theme of the Liberal campaign, which is “care, not cuts.”

The campaign for Ontario’s June 7 election officially kicked off today.

Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell signed a proclamation on Tuesday dissolving the province’s 41st Parliament and paving the way for the vote.

After a couple of events in Toronto, Wynne will attend an evening rally in Ottawa.