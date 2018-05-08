 Skip to main content

Ford vows to replace sex-ed, math curriculums if elected Ontario premier

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks at a campaign rally in Oshawa, Ont., on April 30, 2018.

CARLO ALLEGRI/Reuters

Doug Ford says he will scrap and replace Ontario’s sex-ed curriculum and Discovery Math program, and tie post-secondary funding to free speech if he’s elected premier in the spring election.

The Progressive Conservative leader announced three education promises today, ahead of Wednesday’s official start to the provincial election campaign, saying that under Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne “schools have been turned into social laboratories.”

Ford wouldn’t say what parts of the sex-ed curriculum he takes issue with, only that parents were not consulted enough.

The curriculum, which was updated in 2015 for the first time since 1998, includes warnings about online bullying and sexting, but protesters have zeroed in on discussions of same-sex marriage, masturbation and gender identity.

Ford also called the “Discovery Math” curriculum experimental, and says that with half of Ontario’s Grade 6 students not meeting a provincial math standard, schools need to get back to the basics.

On universities, Ford says too many are restricting debates and he is vowing to ensure that publicly funded universities defend free speech.

Ontario's three main party leaders squared off Monday in the first debate before June’s provincial election. Andrea Horwath, Kathleen Wynne and Doug Ford were asked after the debate how they plan to combat criticisms they face. The Canadian Press
