Ford won't commit to acting on integrity commissioner's findings on Taverner appointment

Ford won’t commit to acting on integrity commissioner’s findings on Taverner appointment

The Canadian Press
Doug Ford with Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner at the 2016 Reena Foundation gala.

Doug Ford says he will listen to the integrity commissioner’s findings on the appointment of his friend as Ontario Provincial Police commissioner, but he isn’t committing to abiding by them.

Toronto police Supt. Ron Taverner was named last year to the job of the province’s top cop and critics say that as a long-time friend to the premier, the hiring raises concerns about potential political interference.

Taverner’s appointment has been delayed until after the integrity commissioner completes an investigation, but Ford has indicated it would go ahead whenever the review is finished.

When asked today if he would abide by the integrity commissioner’s findings, Ford said he has a great deal of respect for J. David Wake and he will listen to what he has to say.

If the integrity commissioner finds a provincial politician has violated the Members’ Integrity Act, he can recommend various penalties, but the legislature — under the majority Progressive Conservatives — could reject the recommendation.

Ford says as he travels across the province, the only people who are concerned about Taverner’s appointment are members of the media.

