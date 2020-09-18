 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Forecast models show Hurricane Teddy could make landfall in the Maritimes next week

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This satellite image provided by the NOAA shows five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic basin on Sept. 14, 2020. The storms, from left, are Hurricane Sally over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette over Bermuda, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene, and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky.

The Associated Press

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Hurricane Teddy could make landfall in the Maritimes next week, though it remains unclear how intense the storm will be.

The storm was churning northward in Caribbean today, with maximum wind speeds over 200 kilometres per hour.

The potential tracks cited by centre show the storm arriving in the Maritimes on Wednesday, with winds at 120 kilometres per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the centre’s senior forecaster, Bob Robichaud, says it’s possible the storm could veer off into the Atlantic.

In May, the hurricane centre in Halifax warned of another active hurricane season, with a senior meteorologist noting that the COVID-19 pandemic could make it difficult for people to prepare for rough weather.

Earlier this year, the U.S.-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also predicted an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

The American agency says it was expecting 13 to 19 named storms – six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.

Teddy is the 19th named storm of the season.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies