Canada

Forecast of up to 15 centimetres of snow leads to school closures across Nova Scotia

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Schools across Nova Scotia were closed or arranged for early closures today as Environment Canada forecast between five and 15 centimetres of snow across the province.

The snow started early in the day over western regions and quickly spread across the rest of the province during the morning commute.

Rain and ice pellets are expected through the day along parts of the South Shore.

In other parts of the province, the snow is expected to taper off to flurries late in the day – making for a messy afternoon commute.

At the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, some regional flights were cancelled and there were delays listed for morning flights arriving from outside the region.

While the snow was arriving steadily, temperatures were expected to be mild and Environment Canada was predicting calm winds through the day.

