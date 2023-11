Open this photo in gallery: Soleiman Faqiri in an undated family handout photo.Yusuf Faqiri/The Canadian Press

A coroner’s inquest examining the case of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail cell nearly seven years ago is hearing from a forensic psychiatrist this morning.

Dr. Gary Chaimowitz, who heads the forensic psychiatry program at McMaster University and the forensic program at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton, is testifying at the inquest into the death of Soleiman Faqiri.

Chaimowitz, who reviewed several medical documents related to the case, says Faqiri had schizoaffective disorder, an illness that combines elements of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and had several admissions to psychiatric facilities over the years.

He says Faqiri was “acutely psychotic” – meaning he showed symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions – and aggressive when he was admitted to a psychiatric facility in early 2016, but “responded very quickly” to medication.

The inquest has heard Faqiri, 30, was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while in a mental-health crisis.

Faqiri died after a violent struggle with corrections officers on Dec. 15, 2016, less than two weeks after he was taken into custody at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont.

The inquest has heard his condition worsened while he was at the jail but he never saw a psychiatrist, and he was deemed too unwell to attend a video assessment of his fitness to stand trial.

On Tuesday, jurors heard from Canada’s former correctional investigator, who gave them an overview of the correctional system.

Howard Sapers told them that going into custody can cause significant disruptions to health care because people no longer have access to their doctor and may not be able to get the same medication.