Forest fire in Lac-St-Jean remains near Hydro-Quebec plant

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Forestry Minister Pierre Dufour, seen here on June 5, 2019, and Municipal Affairs Minister Andree Laforest will provide an update later today in Roberval, Que.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The number of forest fires in Quebec is on the rise, including one in the Lac-Saint-Jean region that has already ravaged more than 62,000 hectares since last Tuesday.

The fire in the northern Saguenay region continues to burn today, still a little more than a kilometre away from the Peribonka IV hydroelectric plant.

The area – which doesn’t have any towns but a large number of fishing camps, shacks and chalets – has been closed off to the public.

Quebec’s forest fire protection agency SOPFEU says there are 60 firefighters battling the aggressive blaze, with 200 additional reinforcements arriving by Monday.

The number of forest fires across the province has also increased to 21 as of today – all but the one in the northern Saguenay are either contained or under control.

The Quebec government says it is keeping close tabs on the situation in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.

Forestry Minister Pierre Dufour and Municipal Affairs Minister Andree Laforest, who is the minister responsible for that region, will provide an update later today in Roberval, Que.

