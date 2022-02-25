Suspended Alberta justice minister Kaycee Madu is being moved to another cabinet post following a third-party report into his phone call to Edmonton’s police chief over a traffic ticket.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, in a news release, says Madu takes over as minister of labour from Tyler Shandro and Shandro becomes the new justice minister.

The decision comes after an investigation by retired Court of Queen’s Bench justice Adele Kent concluded that Madu tried to interfere in the administration of justice, but was unsuccessful.

Madu was pulled over by Edmonton police almost a year ago and charged with distracted driving for talking on a cellphone.

Madu has acknowledged that he called Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee shortly after getting the ticket, but said it was not to get the ticket overturned.

He said he wanted to be assured that he was not being singled out for enforcement because he is Black or a United Conservative cabinet minister.

Madu paid the $300 ticket soon after getting it.

The story only came to light last month in media reports. Kenney said at the time that he had no prior knowledge of Madu’s call to the police chief, and he suspended Madu from his justice duties pending Kent’s report.

Kent said regardless of Madu’s motives, there is a complaint process for everyone that doesn’t include the justice minister using his position to pick up the phone and directly call the chief of police about a traffic ticket.

“Did Minister Madu attempt to interfere with the administration of justice? He did,” wrote Kent in her report, delivered to Kenney last week.

“In Canada, the rule of law is the foundation for how society operates,” she added. “Canadians understand that principle to mean that everyone is treated the same.

“In the case of a traffic stop, there is a process to deal with traffic tickets and with any concerns about police behaviour. Phoning the Chief of Police directly is not an option nor is it appropriate.”

Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley said seeking to interfere with justice must be a firing offence for a cabinet minister.

“For Jason Kenney to allow him to stroll down the hall into another ministry and continue to sit as part of the province’s executive council is unforgivable,” said Notley.

“This is utter contempt for the rule of law in Alberta.”

