 Skip to main content

Canada Former Alberta MLA pleads guilty to sex charges involving 10-year-old girl

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Former Alberta MLA pleads guilty to sex charges involving 10-year-old girl

Lauren Krugel
Red Deer, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Canadian Press

The Crown wants a former Alberta politician to be sentenced to at least three years in jail following his guilty plea to one count of sexual interference involving a 10-year-old girl.

Don MacIntyre, 63, resigned in February of last year after he was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

An agreed statement of facts read out in court in Red Deer, Alta., on Friday said MacIntyre touched the victim sexually with a part of his body between Jan. 1, 2010, and Dec. 31, 2011.

Story continues below advertisement

The touching happened between five to 10 times when the victim, who cannot be identified, was 10 years old. She came forward in 2015.

“After the assaults took place, (the victim) felt depressed and thought about killing herself,” the statement said. “She would visualize stabbing herself and killing herself.”

Court heard MacIntyre apologized after the assaults, asked for forgiveness and said it was part of “Satan’s plan to destroy (the victim’s) faith.”

The victim cried as she told court the abuse caused her to give up creative pursuits that made her happy.

“It hurt my chest and I felt sick to my stomach all the time.”

She said she sometimes thought she was imagining things. When MacIntyre finally apologized, “I was so relieved I was not losing my mind,” she said.

She told court she still has nightmares and is often angry.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will carry this rage I have for him to my grave.”

MacIntyre had represented the central Alberta seat of Innisfail-Sylvan Lake for the United Conservative Party.

He was first elected in 2015 for the Wildrose Party, which merged with the Progressive Conservatives in 2017 to form the United Conservatives.

He was the party’s critic for electricity and renewables.

The United Conservative caucus issued a statement Friday condemning MacIntyre.

“We hope this disgusting individual faces the full extent of the law in sentencing for his odious crime. Our thoughts remain with the victim and all those affected at this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

The caucus statement said it found out about the charges facing MacIntyre the day he resigned last year. The party said he is no longer a member.

A publication ban was initially placed on MacIntyre’s name, but was lifted following a challenge by several media outlets.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter