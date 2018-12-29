 Skip to main content

Canada Former B.C. legislative reporter, public servant Barb McLintock has died

Victoria
The Canadian Press
A former legislative reporter in British Columbia who became the voice of the province’s coroners service has died.

The B.C. government says Barb McLintock died at 68 from complications related to her recent thyroid cancer diagnosis.

McLintock joined the BC Coroners Service after covering provincial politics for The Province newspaper.

She served with the coroners service for 14 years, first as an investigating coroner beginning in 2004, then as the first coroner of strategic programs, which included communications and media relations.

On Twitter, Premier John Horgan called McLintock a “superior journalist and public servant,” saying “the world has lost a wonderful soul.”

Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe issued a statement saying McLintock would be remembered for “her knack for storytelling, her incredible sense of duty and public service, as well as her kindness and thoughtful acts.”

