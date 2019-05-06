 Skip to main content

Canada Former B.C. mayor Luke Strimbold pleads guilty to sex assaults of four boys

Smithers, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Luke Strimbold, mayor of the Village of Burns Lake addresses the media during a news conference in Burns Lake, B.C. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2012.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

A man who became British Columbia’s youngest elected mayor has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving four boys who were under the age of 16.

Luke Strimbold, who became mayor of Burns Lake in 2011 at age 21, entered the pleas at B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers today.

A special prosecutor had previously approved 29 charges against Strimbold, including sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, that were alleged to have involved six people who were all under the age of 16 at the time.

An indictment shows the assaults he pleaded guilty to occurred between May 2014 and August 2017.

A pre-sentencing report and a psychological assessment have been ordered and Strimbold’s sentencing hearing has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 23.

His lawyer, Stanley Tessmer, says Strimbold is very remorseful and he has been a good person in his life, but he has also made serious mistakes.

“He wants these boys not to feel guilty about what happened, and for them to know it’s not their fault,” Tessmer said. “This is the time for the cycle of abuse to end and the healing to begin.

