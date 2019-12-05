 Skip to main content

Canada

Former B.C. mayor sentenced to two years less a day for sexual offences

Smithers, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
British Columbia's prosecution service says the former mayor of Burns Lake, Luke Strimbold, has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexual offences involving four boys under the age of 16.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty in May to two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and another count of sexual touching.

A special prosecutor had previously approved 29 charges against Mr. Strimbold, including sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching, that allegedly involved six people under the age of 16.

His indictment said the alleged offences occurred between May, 2014, and August, 2017.

Mr. Strimbold, now 28, became British Columbia’s youngest elected mayor in 2011 at the age of 21.

Prosecution service spokesman Dan McLaughlin says Mr. Strimbold must serve two years’ probation and stay away from the victims after he is released from jail.

While he was mayor, Mr. Strimbold led the community’s recovery from a 2012 sawmill explosion that killed two workers and injured 19 others.

In 2013, he was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for community service. A year later, BCBusiness magazine named Mr. Strimbold one of the Top 30 leaders under the age of 30, recognizing his efforts to successfully rebuild the local economy.

He resigned two years after he was re-elected in 2014, saying he wanted to further his education and spend more time with his family.

