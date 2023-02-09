Outgoing B.C. premier John Horgan speaks during a swearing-in ceremony for B.C. Premier David Eby at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckDARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Former British Columbia premier John Horgan says he is leaving politics, and gave an emotional farewell speech in the legislature.

While he didn’t give a specific time for his departure, he suggested St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 might be a good day to go.

Horgan, who’s 63, has twice battled cancer, and announced last June that health reasons were forcing him to retire from the premier’s job after five years.

He did tell members of the house that he was healthy, and thanked all those who supported him during his battle with throat cancer.

In his 35-minute speech, he also thanked several members of the legislature, Liberal and NDP, who sat with him over his years, from when “tyrannosaurus were roaming the lawns” of the legislature.

He’s spent 18 years as an elected member in B.C. and another 12 before that working for other members in the house.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.