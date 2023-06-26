Open this photo in gallery: Former Toronto Blue Jays bullpen coach John Sullivan played professional baseball for 14 seasons, including 116 games with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.Bettmann/Getty Images

As a catcher and bullpen coach for more than three decades, John Sullivan caught so many baseballs that the seams might well have made a permanent imprint on the palm of his hand. One Rawlings in particular left its mark.

On the night of Oct. 23, 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays played host to the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth game of the best-of-seven World Series. The home team was up three games to two, one win away from its second consecutive Major League Baseball championship. Heading to the bottom of the ninth inning, Philadelphia led Toronto 6 to 5. Jays coach Mr. Sullivan was in the leftfield bullpen warming up a relief pitcher.

With base runners on first and second base, the Jays’ Joe Carter stepped up to the plate. You could have cut the tension with a fastball from Phillies’ closer Mitch Williams, which is what the heroic Mr. Carter lined back over the leftfield fence to give the team in white and blue the first World Series clincher ever on Canadian soil (artificial turf, actually).

Open this photo in gallery: Mr. Sullivan personified an old-school baseball image.Courtesy of family

“Touch ‘em all Joe!” raved Blue Jays announcer Tom Cheek. “You’ll never hit a bigger homerun in your life!” The sense of history was not lost on Mr. Sullivan, who had managed to catch the ball off the bullpen’s back wall. He stuffed it into his jacket as a state of bedlam took over the stadium.

“Everyone took off running,” Mr. Sullivan later recounted. “Some of us were running faster than others.”

Though a representative of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum asked Mr. Sullivan about the historic baseball, the coach played dumb and kept it hidden until he could turn it over to Mr. Carter personally.

“Once things died down in the clubhouse, I called Joe over and told him I had something for him,” Mr. Sullivan said in 2016. “When I gave him the ball, he was all smiles.”

The ball turned out to be the last he ever caught in a professional capacity. After a career spent squatting in dirt, the New Jersey native limped into retirement with failing hips and knees. The next day he was honoured at the banner-raising ceremony at the SkyDome, where he bid farewell while fighting his emotions. “I’d just like to say to everybody in the stands, on the stage, everybody that I know in this ballpark, thanks.”

Mr. Sullivan, a baseball lifer who earned two World Series rings as a Blue Jays bullpen coach and who wore the uniforms of three big-league teams as a player, died June 1 at the Vincent House hospice in Wayland, N.Y. He was 82.

“John was the best catching coach I ever had,” said former Blue Jays catcher Buck Martinez, currently the team’s television analyst. The two backstops met in 1971 playing for the minor league Omaha Royals. Mr. Martinez was 22 years old with a bright future, while Mr. Sullivan was 30 and winding down his playing career. Although the veteran hit .330 that season, his role was mentorial.

“He and his wife, Betsy, were great advisors to us younger players as we were getting established in the big leagues,” said Mr. Martinez, who was promoted to the Kansas City Royals later in the ‘71 season.

The two met again in 1982 with the Blue Jays. Now Mr. Martinez was the veteran catcher, and Mr. Sullivan was the coach. “John told you the truth,” said Mr. Martinez. “He talked to you like a man, and he treated you like a man.”

Most people called him “Sully,” not surprisingly. Some called him “Bunker,” after television’s beloved curmudgeon Archie Bunker. He had a crusty side to him. In 1990, a sportswriter badgered him about how the Jays would fare without their beloved, long-time catcher Ernie Whitt, who had moved onto the Atlanta Braves. “The game survived Babe Ruth retiring,” Mr. Sullivan snapped. “I think it can survive Ernie Whitt moving to Atlanta.”

Jerry Howarth was one of the few to call him John. “I have never been big on nicknames,” said the long-time Blue Jay radio broadcaster, who would often mine Mr. Sullivan for insight. “I always felt that former catchers made the best managers, coaches and broadcasters in the game with their unique ability to call games behind the plate and work so closely with an entire pitching staff. John was one of the very best at that.”

John Peter Sullivan was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Somerville, N.J. He played professional baseball for 14 seasons, including 116 games in parts of five seasons in the majors with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. He flashed signals to all-time great hurlers Mickey Lolich, Denny McLain and Tom Seaver.

“I was what they called a redass,” he told the Canadian Press in 1993. “If I didn’t get a hit every time up, I was mad – throwing stuff and breaking stuff.”

That amounted to a lot of frustration for a player with a lifetime big-league batting average of .228. As a minor-league manager, his success rate was much higher. Compiling a .601 winning percentage in six seasons, the teams he piloted in the Kansas City organization won four league championships.

The gruff-talking Mr. Sullivan was old-school baseball personified. His tobacco chewing, which he took up only after retiring as a player, completed a ball diamond image straight out of central casting. “I have a banana in the morning and put in some chew and I don’t feel hungry all day,” he told The Globe and Mail. “If I could chew for 24 hours, I’d never eat at all. This way, I don’t get any cavities.’’

In 1985, at Toronto’s Exhibition Stadium, he was involved in one of baseball’s most memorable brawls. While many remember Blue Jays fiery George Bell wildly delivering a flying kick to the Boston Red Sox pitcher Bruce Kison, few know that Mr. Sullivan was booted by Boston first baseman Bill Buckner in the ensuing melee.

“Buckner kicked me in the head, twice, when I was lying on the ground,” he later recalled. “Well, that’s baseball.”

After answering the bullpen telephone for the last time during the Blue Jays’ World Series-winning season of 1993, Mr. Sullivan retired to Dansville, N.Y., where he volunteered as a baseball coach at the local high school.

At that time, the median Major League player salary was US$481,250, a glamourous figure to the mind of someone of Mr. Sullivan’s generation and journeyman profile. “The most I ever made as a player was $11,000, with the Mets in 1967,” he told a reporter. “Every day was a thrill for me, just to be there and a part of it.”

He leaves his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Sullivan (née Schwingel); children, Carrie Gibson, Jim Sullivan, Meg Sullivan and Jeff Sullivan; and siblings, Christopher Nemeth and Ann Heath.