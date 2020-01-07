 Skip to main content

Canada

Former Canadian Forces captain Todd Bannister pleads guilty at court martial

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press

A former Canadian Forces captain has pleaded guilty at a court martial in Charlottetown to charges in connection with making sexual comments to a female cadet.

Todd Bannister entered the plea Tuesday following opening statements in his second court martial on the charges.

Bannister was originally acquitted in February 2018, but in May 2019 the Court Martial Appeal Court of Canada overturned the verdicts and ordered a new court martial.

Bannister was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments to a female cadet when she was 18 years old and again when she was 19.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, while two charges of behaving in a disgraceful manner were withdrawn.

The judge, Commander J.B.M. Pelletier, reserved sentencing until later in the day.

