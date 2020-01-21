Former Canadian Forces reservist hoped to incite violence at Virginia gun rally, U.S. court documents allege

A former Canadian Forces reservist accused of being a violent neo-Nazi was recorded talking about wanting to incite a civil war during a pro-gun protest that took place Monday in Virginia, newly released U.S. court documents allege.

The documents were filed by prosecutors Tuesday, and are based on Federal Bureau of Investigation wiretaps of conversations that took place in December in the Delaware apartment Patrik Mathews shared with a co-accused.

Mr. Mathews was arrested last week with two other men and is charged with unlawfully transporting an assault rifle and ammunition with intent to commit a felony. He is scheduled to have a bail hearing in Maryland on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old disappeared from his home in Manitoba last August following media reports of his alleged ties to violent white supremacist groups.

“You want to create …. some instability while the Virginia situation is happening,” Mr. Mathews is alleged to have told his co-conspirators. He allegedly added that they should seek to “make other things happen, derail some rail lines, … shut down the highways …. You can kick off the economic collapse of the U.S. within the week.”

In a separate conversation, he was allegedly recorded saying that Monday’s pro-gun protests were a “boundless” opportunity to wreak havoc, documents show. “All you gotta do is start making things go wrong and [see] if Virginia can spiral out to … full blown civil war.”

The governor of Virginia declared a state of emergency last week as he banned weapons from the legislature grounds for five days ahead of a pro-gun protest, citing intelligence that out of state groups were plotting potential attacks.

The event was held Monday without incident.

On the wiretap, Mr. Mathews also is said to have expressed a wish that he could have blown up the Mounties who seized his guns in a raid after he disappeared.

‘In all honesty I could really wish they [the RCMP] …. all started searching my place, accidently trip a pin and boom, and the whole house goes boom,” he is alleged to have said. “Boy wouldn’t that be terrible a bunch of …RCMP search experts got… exploded.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the FBI, Mr. Mathews was a member of The Base, a group of white supremacist extremists who believe that the United States will descend into a race war and that they should accelerate its arrival with acts of violence.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.