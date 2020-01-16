Former Canadian reservist with alleged neo-Nazi ties arrested in Maryland

A fugitive former Canadian Forces reservist has been charged by U.S. federal agents with being part of a neo-Nazi weapons conspiracy.

Patrik Mathews, 27, is accused of being part of a white supremacist group known as The Base and also of unlawfully transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony.

He was taken into custody and is to appear in court in Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

Two other men were charged alongside Mr. Mathews as part of the weapons conspiracy, as well as for allegedly “transporting and harbouring aliens” (non-U.S. nationals) to advance it.

In a statement released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecutors said they found evidence of the conspiracy on an encrypted chatroom used by member of The Base. "Members have discussed, among other things, recruitment, creating a white ethno-state, committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans), the organization’s military-style training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices,” they said.

Mr. Mathews, formerly a part-time combat engineer in the Canadian Forces Reserve, went missing last August from a Manitoba. Prosecutors said he has been in the U.S. illegally since Aug. 19. The two American co-accused, Brian Mark Lemley and William Garfield Bilbrough, are said to have picked him up in Michigan and driven him to Maryland. Mathews and Lemley later rented an apartment in Delaware.

According to the Department of Justice, in December the accused acquired parts to make a functioning assault rifle and also bought more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition and equipment related to body armour.

Mathews faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the department statement says.

In an e-mail Thursday, a Canadian Armed Forces spokesperson declined to comment on Mr. Mathews’s arrest: “As he is no longer a CAF member, we will defer any questions regarding his arrest to the RCMP.”

Mr. Mathews joined the armed forces as a reserve member in 2010, and was a combat engineer at the Canadian Forces Base in Winnipeg. As a reservist, Mathews worked part-time for the military and did not have any deployments.

The CAF said that he would have received only basic training and was never issued any military weapons, as neither reservist nor regular force personnel are permitted to store military weapons at home.

He was released from the Canadian Armed Forces last August, after the Winnipeg Free Press published a story about his alleged ties to a neo-Nazi group.

The CAF said that “this action was deemed necessary, considering the seriousness of the allegations and the risk to unit morale and cohesion.”

