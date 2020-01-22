 Skip to main content

Former Canadian reservist with alleged neo-Nazi ties denied bail in U.S.

GREENBELT, Md.
The Canadian Press


Former Canadian military reservist Patrik Mathews is seen in an undated photo provided by the RCMP in Winnipeg.

RCMP MANITOBA/Reuters

Former Canadian army reservist and accused white supremacist Patrik Mathews was denied bail following an appearance this morning in a U.S. court.

Mathews and two other men were arrested last week after the former combat engineer disappeared from his residence in Manitoba amid allegations he was a recruiter for a white-supremacist group called The Base.

He is facing one count of transporting a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony and one charge of being an alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of probation and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors allege in documents filed in court that Mathews videotaped himself advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains.

Prosecutors also allege Mathews and one of his co-accused discussed planning violence at a pro-gun rally in Virginia held Monday.

With files from The Associated Press.

