Tracy Kitch, left, the former chief executive of the IWK Health Centre, walks outside the provincial court with her lawyer, in Halifax, on Nov. 8, 2021.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been sentenced to five months in jail followed by one year of probation.

Tracy Kitch was found guilty of fraud over $5,000 in February after it was revealed she used her corporate credit card to pay for about $47,000 worth of personal expenses between August 2014 and June 2017.

Kitch, who was head of the IWK Health Centre, is appealing her conviction and has a hearing set in the Court of Appeal Thursday seeking to remain free on bail pending the appeal.

During sentencing today, Judge Paul Scovil said Kitch was a highly paid civil servant who chose to ignore corporate expense provisions in order to benefit financially.

Kitch resigned from her position at the children’s hospital in August 2017 following an independent audit that revealed discrepancies in her expenses, and she eventually paid back more than $45,000.

In issuing his February decision, Scovil said Kitch failed to adhere to the high ethical standard her position demanded as head of the hospital.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

