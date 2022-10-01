Don Meredith is seen during an interview in Toronto, March 16, 2017.Colin Perkel/The Canadian Press

A former senator who resigned from the upper chamber amid scandals related to alleged sexual misconduct is now facing criminal charges.

Ottawa police say Don Meredith, 58, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of criminal harassment. A source confirmed to The Canadian Press that the man in question was the former senator.

Police say the charges relate to incidents that allegedly took place in 2013 and 2014 and were reported by an adult woman.

Meredith, whose representatives could not immediately be reached for comment, has been released on a promise to appear in court.

Meredith, who was appointed to the senate by Stephen Harper in 2010, resigned in 2017 after the Senate’s ethics committee recommended that he be expelled for using his position to pursue a sexual relationship with a teen girl.

A second Senate investigation, released in 2019, found he had repeatedly bullied, threatened and intimidated his staff, as well as touched, kissed and propositioned some of them.