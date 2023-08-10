Open this photo in gallery: Hugh Segal in Toronto on June 9, 1998.JOHN LEHMANN/The Canadian Press

Former Tory senator and long-time Progressive-Conservative political staffer Hugh Segal died Wednesday at the age of 72.

Graham Fox, a managing principal at the Navigator consulting firm, confirmed the news this morning.

Those close to him say he was an ardent defender of civil liberties and a lifelong advocate for a guaranteed annual income.

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says in an interview that Segal was an eternally optimistic person who worked hard as his chief of staff.

After serving in the Senate from 2005 until 2014, Segal was principal of Massey College and a prolific columnist and author.

Segal was made a member of the Order of Canada in 2003 and later promoted to an officer, with Rideau Hall noting his “insightful advice and informative commentary on public affairs.”