Lisa LaFlamme with her Canadian Screen Award for Best News Anchor, National in Toronto on Aug. 17.George Pimentel/The Canadian Press

Rogers Sports and Media says former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme will cover the death of the Queen Elizabeth II as a special correspondent for CityNews.

The network announced today that the Canadian journalist will be in London to lead CityNews’ coverage of events commemorating the Queen’s life, the Queen’s funeral and the transition to King Charles III’s reign.

Colette Watson, president of Rogers Sports and Media, says LaFlamme’s talent and experience are the right fit for a news event “of this magnitude.”

In a written statement published by the company, LaFlamme says she is honoured to help tell the story of the Queen’s life and legacy.

LaFlamme’s abrupt dismissal from CTV’s flagship newscast prompted surprise and concern that she may have been dismissed due to her appearance, which Bell Media has denied.

The longtime TV journalist has said she was blindsided by the move, while Bell Media has said that terminating her contract after 35 years was a business decision to take the news anchor role in a “different direction.”