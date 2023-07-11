Open this photo in gallery: Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is shown in this courtroom sketch in Toronto on Jan. 6, 2022. Winnipeg police have charged the former fashion mogul with sexual assault and unlawful confinement.Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police have charged former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Police say a person came forward with allegations from 1993 about a sexual assault at the Nygard corporate headquarters in Manitoba’s capital.

There were originally no charges in Manitoba but the case was sent to Saskatchewan Justice for an independent review last year.

Nygard was arrested at the Toronto South Detention Centre, where he remains in custody for similar charges.

Nygard faces two sex charges in Quebec and nine in Ontario, dating as far back as the 1980s.

Authorities in the United States have asked for him to be extradited to face charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in that country.