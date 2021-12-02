Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, who has consented to extradition to the United States where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges, speaking from jail, via video link, during his extradition hearing in Winnipeg on Oct. 1.REUTERS TV/Reuters

Winnipeg police say they will not lay charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard after investigating sexual assault allegations from eight people.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says in a statement that the investigation involved 15 files, interviewing 29 witnesses and compiling more than 1,600 documents.

He says eight cases were submitted to Manitoba’s Justice Ministry for consideration, but prosecutors decided not to lay charges.

Nygard, formerly the head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company based in his hometown of Winnipeg, is in custody in Toronto where he has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

The 80-year-old was also arrested last year under the Extradition Act and faces nine charges in the Southern District of New York.

Nygard has denied all allegations.

