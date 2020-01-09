 Skip to main content

Canada

Former federal cabinet minister, N.L. Lt.-Gov. John Crosbie is in declining health: family

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Newfoundland and Labrador Lieutenant-Governor John Crosbie inspects the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary as he enters the House of Assembly, in St. John's, in a March 21, 2011, file photo.

Paul Daly/THE CANADIAN PRESS

The family of John Crosbie says the former federal cabinet minister and lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador is in declining health.

A statement issued Thursday says Crosbie’s wife Jane and other members of the family are at his bedside.

His eldest son, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie, says the family appreciates the outpouring of support from across the country.

The family is asking for privacy but says well wishes and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Crosbie was born Jan. 30, 1931, and served in the governments of prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark.

The family says it will have more news to share in the days ahead.

