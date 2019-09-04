Former Halifax taxi driver found not guilty of sexual assault at retrial

Open this photo in gallery Former taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi arrives at provincial court in Halifax, in an April 15, 2019, file photo. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A former Halifax taxi driver who faced a high-profile retrial for sexual assault of an unconscious woman in his car has been found not guilty for a second time.

Bassam Al-Rawi was originally charged in 2015 after a woman who was naked from the waist down was spotted late at night by police officers in the back seat of the vehicle he was operating.

Judge Ann Marie Simmons delivered her verdict in Halifax provincial court today after a two-week retrial earlier this year.

She concluded reasonable doubt arose over issues including whether Al-Rawi was able to reach back from the driver’s seat and remove the woman’s urine-soaked pants and underwear.

The judge also said it’s possible that samples of the woman’s DNA on the driver’s lips weren’t the result of direct contact with her body, as alleged by the Crown.

Al-Rawi was originally found not guilty by Judge Gregory Lenehan in 2017.

Lenehan’s comment in his decision that “clearly, a drunk can consent” to sex, in reference to the woman’s intoxicated state, sparked a debate over the capacity to consent.

The case was appealed, and a higher court concluded Lenehan erred in law by finding there was no evidence of a lack of consent, and it ordered the new trial.

