 Skip to main content

Canada Former Halifax taxi driver found not guilty of sexual assault at retrial

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Former Halifax taxi driver found not guilty of sexual assault at retrial

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi arrives at provincial court in Halifax, in an April 15, 2019, file photo.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A former Halifax taxi driver who faced a high-profile retrial for sexual assault of an unconscious woman in his car has been found not guilty for a second time.

Bassam Al-Rawi was originally charged in 2015 after a woman who was naked from the waist down was spotted late at night by police officers in the back seat of the vehicle he was operating.

Judge Ann Marie Simmons delivered her verdict in Halifax provincial court today after a two-week retrial earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

She concluded reasonable doubt arose over issues including whether Al-Rawi was able to reach back from the driver’s seat and remove the woman’s urine-soaked pants and underwear.

The judge also said it’s possible that samples of the woman’s DNA on the driver’s lips weren’t the result of direct contact with her body, as alleged by the Crown.

Al-Rawi was originally found not guilty by Judge Gregory Lenehan in 2017.

Lenehan’s comment in his decision that “clearly, a drunk can consent” to sex, in reference to the woman’s intoxicated state, sparked a debate over the capacity to consent.

The case was appealed, and a higher court concluded Lenehan erred in law by finding there was no evidence of a lack of consent, and it ordered the new trial.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter