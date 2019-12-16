 Skip to main content

Canada

Former Hamilton middle school principal faces additional sexual assault charges

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

A former middle school principal in Hamilton is facing additional charges in connection with the sexual assault of female students.

Police say Damir Ivankovic was arrested last week and charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference, as well as one count of assault.

They say he has since been released and is expected back in court in January to face the charges.

Ivankovic, a former principal at Ryerson Middle School, was first charged with sexual assault in August.

Police say the new charges were laid after more people came forward with allegations.

They say the alleged incidents all took place during the 2017-18 school year and involved girls who attended the school.

