A man who served as the head monk of a monastery in Cape Breton has been sentenced to 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in July to a charge of voyeurism.

Court heard Jack Hillie was working at the Gampo Abbey Buddhist monastery in Pleasant Bay when he observed or recorded images of a person who had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Hillie was sentenced Tuesday in Port Hawkesbury provincial court.

The court was told the offence was committed sometime between December 2020 and November 2021.

The judge presiding over the case also sentenced Hillie to 12 months probation, which will start once he is released from jail.

As well, Hillie must submit to authorities a DNA sample and hand over his laptop, camera and digital storage cards.