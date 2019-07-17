 Skip to main content

Canada Former head of RCMP in Saskatchewan named province's new lieutenant-governor

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Russell Mirasty, seen in a 2010 file photo, has been appointed as Saskatchewan's new lieutenant-governor.

A former head of the RCMP in Saskatchewan has been appointed the province’s new lieutenant-governor.

Russell Mirasty becomes Saskatchewan’s 23rd vice-regal representative.

He takes over from Thomas Molloy, who died earlier this month at age 78 from pancreatic cancer.

Mirasty, whose first language is Cree, is a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band in northern Saskatchewan and had a 36-year career with the RCMP.

He was the first Indigenous person to command a division of the Mounties.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a news release that Mirasty’s new role is in keeping with the dedicated public service he has given for much of his life.

“Known as a relationship-builder, Mr. Mirasty is an outstanding leader who paved the way for Indigenous peoples in the national police force,” Trudeau said in the release Wednesday.

“As lieutenant-governor of Saskatchewan, I know he will continue to make a difference for the people of his province and all Canadians, and inspire others to create change in their communities.”

Lieutenant-governors are the personal representatives of the Queen in their respective provinces and fulfill her roles and functions, including granting royal assent to provincial laws and visiting communities.

Their constitutional and ceremonial duties include presiding over the swearing-in of premiers, cabinet members and chief justices.

Mirasty joined the RCMP in 1976 and was one of only two Indigenous cadets in his troop at Depot Division in Regina. He served in various roles across the country, including as director general of National Aboriginal Policing Services and as Saskatchewan’s commanding officer.

After his retirement from the RCMP in 2013, he helped lead a provincewide consultation with students, parents and teachers on how to improve the education system.

He was also appointed to Saskatchewan’s advisory group on poverty reduction.

