The House of Commons heritage committee has ordered another round of hearings into Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault claims, with past and present top executives and board chairs summoned to testify.

In a meeting Tuesday, the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage agreed to order Hockey Canada interim board of directors chair Andrea Skinner, former chair Michael Brind’Amour and former president and chief executive officer Bob Nicholson to appear at an Oct. 4 hearing.

It will mark the third time Hockey Canada executives have testified before the committee after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving players on Canada’s junior team in 2018 after a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., and a hushed settlement between the organization and the complainant.

A second allegation against members of the 2003 junior team has surfaced since.

Skinner took over as board of directors chair after Brind’Amour stepped down Aug. 6 before his term was set to end in November.

Nicholson was chief executive officer of Hockey Canada from June 1, 1998, until June 1, 2014. He now serves as chairman for the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.