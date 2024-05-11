Former Liberal cabinet minister and MP Jim Peterson dies at 82, family says

Open this photo in gallery: Former longtime member of Parliament and Liberal cabinet minister Jim Peterson has died at the age of 82.NATHAN DENETTE/The Canadian Press

Jim Peterson, a long-time member of Parliament from Toronto and former Liberal cabinet minister, has died at the age of 82.

Former Ontario Premier David Peterson confirmed the death to The Canadian Press, saying his brother Jim had a heart attack at his farm on Friday.

David Peterson described his brother as generous, well-respected and accomplished, adding his wife remains strong as she faces a difficult loss.

Peterson represented the Toronto riding of Willowdale throughout his 23-year parliamentary career, first during a single term that began in 1980 and then for six consecutive stints from 1988 until his retirement in 2007.

The one-time lawyer also served as federal minister of international trade under former prime minister Paul Martin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement praising Peterson for his “contributions to Canada’s economic prosperity” and saying he would be “dearly missed.”

“As we reflect on Jim’s remarkable legacy, we draw inspiration from his example of selfless service to make a more inclusive and more prosperous Canada,” the statement reads.