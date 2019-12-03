 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison appointed chancellor of Dalhousie University

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Treasury Board President Scott Brison stands during question period in the House of Commons, in an Oct. 15, 2018, file photo. Brison has been appointed chancellor of Dalhousie University.

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Former Liberal federal cabinet minister Scott Brison has been appointed chancellor of Dalhousie University.

He will replace Anne McLellan, whose term is up at the end of May.

Dalhousie’s interim president, Teri Balser, says Brison is a “respected and accomplished leader” whose experience will benefit the Halifax school across North America and globally.

Story continues below advertisement

Brison, who becomes Dalhousie’s eighth chancellor, earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the university in 1989.

He formerly served 22 years as the MP for the Nova Scotia riding of Kings-Hants.

Brison was serving as president of the Treasury Board when he announced his resignation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet last January.

“Though I’ve chosen a new chapter in my life … I’ve been actively thinking about the right opportunities to serve not just my country, but my region,” Brison said in a news release.

“I really believe that a strong, vibrant Atlantic Canada is important for Canada, and Dalhousie plays a central and critically important role to the future of Atlantic Canada.”

The chancellor is the titular head of Dalhousie University, carrying out the ceremonial and official duties of the university.

Brison is currently the vice-chair, investment and corporate banking with BMO Capital Markets, based in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

He will officially be installed for a three-year term as chancellor as part of Dalhousie’s spring 2020 convocation.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies