 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Former manager of Saskatchewan girl’s hockey team charged with sexual exploitation

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A former manager of a girl’s hockey team in northern Saskatchewan has been charged with sexual exploitation.

Court documents show Jamie Engen, who is 38, appeared in Prince Albert provincial court on Oct. 31.

Engen managed the Prince Albert Northern Bears, who are in the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA league.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from team president Laura Quesnel says what she calls an unfortunate incident was reported to the team’s board on Oct. 21, but no details were provided.

The statement says the proper protocol was followed and appropriate actions were taken.

Engen is to make his next court appearance on Nov. 27.

“We as an organization continue to monitor and provide support to ensure the well-being of our girls and team are met,” Quesnel said in the statement.

“The matter is now before the court and we will not be commenting on this any further.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter