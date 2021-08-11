 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Former Manitoba Indigenous relations minister says Pallister made right decision not to seek re-election

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Manitoba’s former Indigenous relations minister says Premier Brian Pallister made the right decision not to seek re-election.

Eileen Clarke says in a statement on social media that she feels relieved the premier will be stepping away as leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, but she’s not considering taking the helm.

Pallister made the announcement Tuesday after he came under fire for comments he made about Canadian history more than a month ago.

He apologized last week for saying in July that people who came to Canada before and after it became a country did not come to destroy but to build.

Clarke resigned from cabinet after Pallister’s comments.

She says there are still challenges ahead for the party but she has renewed optimism for good governance.

Premier Brian Pallister says it's the right time to leave office and a new leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative party will be chosen before the next election set for 2023. The Canadian Press

