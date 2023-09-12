Open this photo in gallery: Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer speaks to media before a memorial service for Member of Parliament Jim Carr at the Centennial Concert Hall in Winnipeg on Dec. 17, 2022.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer is back in the political spotlight.

Doer, who resigned 14 years ago after a decade in the premier’s chair, attended an NDP campaign event to support current party leader Wab Kinew for the Oct. 3 election.

Doer called Kinew a smart and dedicated leader who can bring people together.

Kinew says if the NDP win the election, Doer would serve as a volunteer adviser on Canada-U. S. trade.

Doer was Canada’s ambassador to the United States for several years after retiring as premier.

He says he’s happy to help future governments, and says he relied on former Progressive Conservative premier Duff Roblin for advice on the expansion of the Red River Floodway that protects Winnipeg.