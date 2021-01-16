Former Mountie jailed after Dziekanski Taser death reaches lawsuit settlement with federal, B.C. government

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former Mountie jailed after Dziekanski Taser death reaches lawsuit settlement with federal, B.C. government

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Kwesi Millington leaves court during a lunch break at his perjury trial in Vancouver on Monday March 10, 2014.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

A lawyer for a former RCMP officer convicted of perjury after the 2007 death of Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski at Vancouver’s airport says his client has settled a lawsuit against the federal and B.C. governments.

Sebastien Anderson says Kwesi Millington reached an agreement this week after suing the federal and provincial government for damages, claiming he acted in accordance with his RCMP training.

A public inquiry heard that Mr. Dziekanski, who died at the airport’s arrivals area, was jolted numerous times with a Taser seconds after Mr. Millington and three other officers approached him.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Millington and his senior officer, Benjamin (Monty) Robinson, were later convicted and handed prison time by the B.C. Supreme Court for colluding to make up testimony at the public inquiry into Mr. Dziekanski’s death.

Mr. Anderson says strict confidentiality provisions prevent him from discussing most of the settlement’s details.

The RCMP said in a statement that the matter had been settled to the satisfaction of both parties, while the B.C. government says it wasn’t a party to the settlement and the federal government referred questions back to the RCMP.

Mr. Millington’s lawsuit filed in 2019 said the Integrated Homicide Investigations Team found he and the other RCMP officers acted in accordance with their training.

The statement of claim said an RCMP use of force instructor who trained Mr. Millington testified during the public inquiry that the officers’ actions were consistent with training.

Mr. Millington’s lawsuit said he suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, nervous shock, loss of career advancement and other injuries.

Mr. Anderson says he is able to disclose that part of the settlement agreement includes a letter from the RCMP in support of Mr. Millington’s bid for a pardon, which would wipe out his criminal conviction.

Story continues below advertisement

“Part of that is because all of their internal reports with respect to Mr. Dziekanski’s unfortunate death was that they all acted within the scope of their training at that time,” he said.

The RCMP was asked about the letter Friday but didn’t comment.

Mr. Anderson said Mr. Millington has served his sentence and is living in Canada but not in B.C.

“He’s taken courses and has become a resilience coach,” Mr. Anderson said. “He’s published a book and he’s hoping to help others who go through traumatic experiences like he has, and suffered PTSD, to cope and return to somewhat of a normal life.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies