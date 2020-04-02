 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Former national ski coach Bertrand Charest granted full parole

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bertrand Charest is seen in a March 16, 2015, court drawing.

Mike McLaughlin/The Canadian Press

Former national ski coach Bertrand Charest, who was jailed for sexually abusing young female skiers under his care, has been granted full parole.

The Parole Board of Canada says in a recent decision that Charest is considered a low risk to reoffend.

Commissioners wrote that full parole was available to Charest, 54, because the risk of recidivism was low and his release wouldn’t create an unacceptable risk for society.

Story continues below advertisement

Charest was initially convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 12 years behind bars for various sex crimes against young skiers under his care – including minors – in the 1990s.

Last August, the Quebec Court of Appeal dropped 21 of the 37 convictions and reduced his sentence to 57 months, from the date of conviction. Most offenders are eligible for full parole after serving one-third of their sentence.

The Appeal Court ruling said that the former coach had showed no dramatic change since the offences, noting that at his sentencing Charest had continued to trivialize his conduct.

Last October, Charest, dropped a further appeal of his case and agreed to serve his sentence.

Charest’s lawyer said at the time the decision not to pursue the matter further had to do with the potential future impact on eventual parole.

Commissioners said in a 10-page written decision released March 31 that they took a look at the entire case file, including written submissions from Charest expressing remorse to his victims for his actions.

He is forbidden from contacting any of his victims and their families, something the ruling noted Charest had agreed to.

Story continues below advertisement

He is not allowed to be in the company of girls under the age of 18 without another adult supervising or to accept any type of work that would put him in authority over minors.

Charest will also be required to inform authorities of any relationships he has with adults who have children under the age of 18.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies