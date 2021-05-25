Former N.B. chief sentenced 10 years in prison for decades-old sex offences

Open this photo in gallery Wilbur Dedam, chief of the Burnt Church N.B., reserve, looks out at the Miramichi Bay waters in 2001. JACQUES BOISSINOT/The Canadian Press

A former chief of the Esgenoopetitj First Nation in New Brunswick has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on four charges of sexual assault and sexual interference involving two young victims between 1977 and 1985.

Wilbur Dedam was sentenced this morning in Miramichi.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Thomas Christie says the impact of the sexual crimes on both female victims has been lifelong. The identities of the two victims are protected by a publication pan.

He told Dedam the prison sentence pales in comparison to the emotional and psychological pain imposed on the two women.

Christie sentenced Dedam to 10 years in prison on each of two charges, and five years plus one year on the other charges, but they will be served concurrently.

Dedam must also provide a DNA sample and is prohibited from owning weapons for 10 years.

