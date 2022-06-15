Former ambassador to the United States Frank McKenna at Cap-Pele, N.B.The Globe and Mail

Twenty-five years after he left public office, former New Brunswick premier Frank McKenna has taken on an ambitious project to transform his province’s economy for the digital age - work, he says, that picks up where he left off in 1997.

Mr. McKenna, whose 10-year run as premier was focused on modernizing government and job creation, hopes his new McKenna Institute at the University of New Brunswick (UNB) can dramatically increase the number of homegrown tech startups and computer science grads, while retraining the province’s work force.

“I want to finish the work that I started,” said Mr. McKenna, a former ambassador to the United States and deputy chairman of the Toronto-Dominion Bank. “All of my life’s work has been around trying to transform New Brunswick, and since I’ve been out of public life, I’ve been looking for something that could really move the dial.”

On Thursday, the McKenna Institute announced a new partnership with IBM Canada that takes a significant step in that direction. The agreement aims to retrain up to 40,000 people in the province for entry-level tech and non-tech jobs across a range of sectors, using IBM’s SkillsBuild program.

Some of these free courses, many of which can be completed digitally, can be done in a matter of weeks, and are geared toward everyone from auto mechanics to high-school teachers looking to upgrade their technology skills, he said. It’s part of an approach called micro-credentialing, giving people tailored retraining with real certifications that don’t require enrolling in a post-secondary program.

“Our goal is really to take someone and make them entry-level IT ready in six months, not two years or four years or six years,” said Dave McCann, president of IBM Canada. “It’s focused on driving employment. This is not just about skilling people for the sake of skilling them. It’s about giving employment-ready skills, quickly.”

The program intends to provide technology training for new immigrants, in their own language, the former premier said. He also wants the courses to be brought into First Nations communities in the province using remote learning software.

Mr. McKenna, who has put $5-million of his own money into the new UNB institute and aims to raise $50-million from the private sector, envisions a broad digital training campaign for the entire province beginning in elementary school and reaching people long into their careers.

That includes coding programs that will be taught in schools, summer computer camps and tech workshops for companies who want to improve their employees’ digital skills.

“We want to create a digitally enabled and excited work force, right from the time kids go to Grade 1,” he said. “The whole intent is to try to create a cradle-to-grave innovation agenda for New Brunswick. We need to dramatically increase the number of digitally enabled workers.”

A decade ago, New Brunswick’s tech sector seemed poised for takeoff. The $1-billion sale of Q1 Labs and Radian6, in the province that created pioneering phone technology from NBTel, drew attention from companies around the world. But today, that tech ecosystem needs help, Mr. McKenna said.

The primary problem is a labour gap, he said. There’s not nearly enough workers with the necessary tech skills to fill the demand from employers. An estimated 2,000 positions within the next three to five years will go unfilled in New Brunswick because qualified workers can’t be found.

That’s why one of the goals of the McKenna Institute is to double the number of computer science graduates at UNB, and triple the number of post-grads in the program.

The timing, Mr. McKenna said, couldn’t be better for the small, east coast province. New Brunswick is enjoying a mini-population boom due to relocating workers who left other provinces during the COVID-19 pandemic. The trend in remote work means more tech workers, and more entrepreneurs, are choosing to make his province home, he said.

“The pandemic created an extraordinary opportunity for us, we just need to provide people with the educational tools to take advantage,” Mr. McKenna said. “I’m pretty jacked up about this.”

