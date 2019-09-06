 Skip to main content

Former New Brunswick premier Gallant resigns from legislature

Former New Brunswick premier Gallant resigns from legislature

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
Then-New Brunswick Liberal Leader Brian Gallant answers questions from the media after meeting with Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau at Government House in Fredericton on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.

James West/The Canadian Press

Former New Brunswick premier Brian Gallant is resigning from the provincial legislature.

Kevin Vickers, his replacement as Liberal leader, announced today that Gallant is leaving the legislature to pursue other career opportunities.

After the Liberals failed to form a minority government in the weeks following last September’s tight provincial election, Gallant stepped down as leader but said he planned to remain an MLA until the next election.

Last month, however, Gallant announced on Facebook that he was becoming a special adviser to the president of Ryerson University in Toronto, advising on innovation, cybersecurity, and law.

Gallant, 37, was premier from 2014 to 2018. He practised law in Dieppe, N.B., before entering politics.

Vickers, who became party leader in April, praised Gallant for his government’s balancing of the books.

“Investments in infrastructure, education and early childhood development, daycare and poverty reduction, to name a few have served our province well and made a real difference in the lives of many New Brunswickers,” he said.

Vickers, who does not have a seat in the legislature, said he ultimately intends to represent the Miramichi region but has been “humbled” by people encouraging him to run in Gallant’s soon-to-be-vacant riding of Shediac Bay-Dieppe.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Gallant said he is leaving politics “with a heavy heart” and that his resignation will take effect Oct. 7, the fifth anniversary of his swearing-in as premier.

