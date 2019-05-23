 Skip to main content

Canada Former Newfoundland premier Beaton Tulk dies at 75

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Former Newfoundland premier Beaton Tulk dies at 75

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Flags at the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature were lowered to half-mast Thursday in memory of former Liberal premier Beaton Tulk, who died earlier in the day at the age of 75.

Tulk was first elected to the legislature in 1979.

He held several cabinet positions and briefly served as premier when former premier Brian Tobin resigned to seek a federal seat in 2000.

Story continues below advertisement

Condolences and fond memories of Tulk were shared widely on social media Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a message on Twitter, saying Tulk always put people first, whether he was working as a school principal, teacher or premier.

“We’ve lost a great Canadian, and a great Liberal – but his legacy will live on in his many contributions to Newfoundland and Labrador,” Trudeau’s message read.

Federal and provincial politicians were among those who recalled how the teacher-turned-politician was an excellent storyteller with a deep passion for the province.

Liberal premier Dwight Ball, whose party won re-election on May 16, issued a statement that described Tulk as a friend, a “true Liberal” and “political giant” who was devoted to Newfoundland and Labrador.

“His memoir is a great reflection of the man who wrote it – entertaining, honest, and larger than life,” Ball wrote of the late politician’s book, “Man of My Word,” which was published last year.

“It reveals how Beaton’s tremendous sense of humour, his passion for his province, and his loyalty helped him deal with diverse challenges, famous figures and unique circumstances.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter