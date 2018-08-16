Former NHL defenceman Enrico Ciccone enters political arena with Quebec Liberals

A former NHL defenceman is the Quebec Liberals’ choice to run in a Montreal stronghold in the upcoming provincial election.
Enrico Ciccone and Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard held a news conference in the riding of Marquette this morning.
It came two days after the Liberals told longtime backbencher Francois Ouimet he was being dumped.
Ouimet, a member of the legislature since 1994, accused Couillard on Wednesday of not keeping his word, saying the premier had assured him last May he would be allowed to run.
Ciccone, 48, a physical, stay-at-home defenceman, has worked as an agent and a sports commentator since retiring.
He was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars in 1990 and had stops in Minnesota, Washington, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Carolina and Vancouver before ending his career in Montreal.
Ciccone racked up 48 points in 374 games, along with 1,469 penalty minutes.
